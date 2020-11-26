Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

