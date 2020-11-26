Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

