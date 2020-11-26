Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Receives GBX 690 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) news, insider Yves Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Shares of SNN opened at GBX 572.75 ($7.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 613.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 636.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. Sanne Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

