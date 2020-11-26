Sang Young Lee Acquires 1,223 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $13,453.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Sang Young Lee purchased 7,100 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $77,603.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sang Young Lee purchased 3,064 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sang Young Lee purchased 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $77,760.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Sang Young Lee purchased 2,196 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $20,554.56.

Shares of PCB opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.75.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

