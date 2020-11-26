Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $138.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $130,911,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 51.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after buying an additional 487,389 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $10,796,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $6,407,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 131.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.