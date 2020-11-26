SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0270

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $749,753.10 and $78.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,296.86 or 0.99833730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00031805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00536217 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00617925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00115776 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

