Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 56.1% over the last three years.

SBR stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $434.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

