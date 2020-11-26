Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $52.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

R stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.96. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryder System by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

