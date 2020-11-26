Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROOT. Truist started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Root has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

