Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROOT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of Root stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

