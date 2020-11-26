Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of Root stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

