Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

