Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

