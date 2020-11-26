Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

