Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 9,590 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IQV stock opened at $169.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

