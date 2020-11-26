Roland Goette Sells 930 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.95.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.