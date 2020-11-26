Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $278.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.68. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -241.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $56,172.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,605,269. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 125.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Roku by 334.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

