Robert (Rob) Murray Buys 24,673 Shares of Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL.AX) (ASX:SXL) Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL.AX) (ASX:SXL) insider Robert (Rob) Murray purchased 24,673 shares of Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL.AX) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.03 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,160.21 ($35,828.72).
The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.69.
About Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL.AX)
