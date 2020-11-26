Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE:RHI opened at $65.83 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

