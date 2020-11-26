Robert Frati Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 23rd, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $74,528.75.
- On Monday, September 28th, Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00.
- On Friday, August 28th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $155,750.00.
NYSE:WORK opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Slack Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Slack Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.
Slack Technologies Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
