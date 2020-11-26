Robert Frati Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $74,528.75.

On Monday, September 28th, Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $155,750.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Slack Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Slack Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.