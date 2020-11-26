RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $304.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.62.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,225,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total value of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,431 shares of company stock valued at $52,425,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $14,251,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $288.70 on Monday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.82. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

