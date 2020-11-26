Richard J. Mark Sells 6,300 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameren by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

