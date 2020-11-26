Riccardo Perfetti Sells 1,660 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $31,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $9,574.35.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,030.55.

Shares of APLT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after acquiring an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 162,780 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 150,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,518,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.