Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 5.13% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $49,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3,230.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. 9.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

RYTM opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

