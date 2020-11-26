Reviewing Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.8, meaning that its stock price is 680% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 6.82, meaning that its stock price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 23.23 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Charlie’s $22.74 million 2.34 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -327.72% N/A -61.78% Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heyu Biological Technology and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

