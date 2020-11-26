Reviewing ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -39.86% -100.14% -50.35% Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChromaDex and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.75%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 6.82, indicating that its stock price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChromaDex and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $46.29 million 6.49 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -9.35 Charlie’s $22.74 million 2.34 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

