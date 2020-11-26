ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $1,055,000.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.71. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 170.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.