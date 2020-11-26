ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 5,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $206.03 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,843,000 after buying an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,247,000 after buying an additional 72,576 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

