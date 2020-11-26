Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

