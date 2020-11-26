Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

