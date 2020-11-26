Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) will report sales of $6.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.60 million and the lowest is $6.16 million. Repro Med Systems posted sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full year sales of $27.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 million to $29.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.11 million, with estimates ranging from $31.41 million to $34.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repro Med Systems.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $4.52 on Monday. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

