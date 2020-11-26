Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.23

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.23 and last traded at $122.13, with a volume of 14999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.82.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $873,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $19,898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

