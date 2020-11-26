Record plc (REC.L) (REC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

REC stock opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

In other Record plc (REC.L) news, insider Neil Record sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £1,480,000 ($1,933,629.47). Also, insider Bob Noyen bought 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

