Record plc (REC.L) (REC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

REC stock opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

In other Record plc (REC.L) news, insider Neil Record sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £1,480,000 ($1,933,629.47). Also, insider Bob Noyen bought 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc (REC.L) Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

See Also: Rule of 72

Dividend History for Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC)

Receive News & Ratings for Record plc (REC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record plc (REC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.