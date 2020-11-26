Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR):
- 11/11/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/9/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/7/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/6/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/24/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/16/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/9/2020 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of IIPR opened at $156.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
