Raymond James Weighs in on Real Matters Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22.

