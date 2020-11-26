Raymond James Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to “Outperform”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

NYSE:WFC opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

