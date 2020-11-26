Raymond James Cuts OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$4.50 to C$3.79 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.81.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.85. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of $366.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 5.15.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

