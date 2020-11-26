Raymond James Boosts Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target to $9.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INN. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NYSE INN opened at $9.18 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $970.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 46,343.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

