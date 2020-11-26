Raymond James Boosts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $11.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.32.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.71 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

