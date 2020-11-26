Raymond James Begins Coverage on Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ABST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

ABST opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.37 million, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.07. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

