Ravi Narula Sells 3,833 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $345.41 million, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ooma by 504.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ooma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.