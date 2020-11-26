Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Quantum Computing stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc focuses on the quantum computing and artificial intelligence software development activities. It intends to develop heterogeneous software that could run on various quantum platforms. Its products that are in development include financial portfolio optimizer, a software that would evaluate the potential return, risks, market volatility, and transaction costs of various portfolios to help financial advisors and investment managers decide on the optimal investment approach; and cybersecurity applications.

