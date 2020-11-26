Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

PPG opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 75.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

