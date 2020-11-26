Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Raised by Analyst

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nissan Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

