Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%.

KFY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.