Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $238,920.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $974,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $116.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

