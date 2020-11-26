Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Cut by B. Riley

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.