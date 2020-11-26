Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.96.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Insiders have sold a total of 100,281 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.