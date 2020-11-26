Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Raised by Analyst

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818 over the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

