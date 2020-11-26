Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.96.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,281 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,587. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.